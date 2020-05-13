Michael Soucik Sells 10,701,425 Shares of Kula Gold Ltd (ASX:KGD) Stock

Kula Gold Ltd (ASX:KGD) insider Michael Soucik sold 10,701,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01), for a total transaction of A$214,028.50 ($151,793.26).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.48, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Kula Gold Ltd has a 52 week low of A$0.01 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of A$0.05 ($0.03). The company has a market cap of $6.39 million and a P/E ratio of -17.00.

About Kula Gold

Kula Gold Limited does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development of the Woodlark Island Gold project located on Woodlark Island in Papua New Guinea. The company is based in Claremont, Australia. Kula Gold Limited is a subsidiary of Geopacific Resources Limited.

