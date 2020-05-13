Michael Soucik Sells 10,701,425 Shares of Kula Gold Ltd (ASX:KGD) Stock

Kula Gold Ltd (ASX:KGD) insider Michael Soucik sold 10,701,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01), for a total transaction of A$214,028.50 ($151,793.26).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.48, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Kula Gold Ltd has a 52 week low of A$0.01 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of A$0.05 ($0.03). The company has a market cap of $6.39 million and a P/E ratio of -17.00.
About Kula Gold
