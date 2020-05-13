MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH (OTCMKTS:MSVB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH (OTCMKTS:MSVB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH stock opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $13.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.79.

Get MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH alerts:

MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH (OTCMKTS:MSVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.84 million for the quarter.

In other MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH news, Director Eric A. Koch purchased 3,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $45,873.74.

MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH Company Profile

Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB, a federal savings bank, provides a range of banking services to individuals and business customers. The company provides savings accounts and checking accounts. It also offers one-to-four family residential loans, multi-family residential loans, construction loans, and commercial real estate loans; commercial business loans, including lines of credit to businesses and letters of credit, as well as term, mortgage, equipment, and vehicle loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit and other loans secured by junior liens on the borrower's personal residence, home improvement loans, automobile and truck loans, boat loans, mobile home loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and other personal loans.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.