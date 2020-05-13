Middlefield Banc Corp (NASDAQ:MBCN) Given $20.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Middlefield Banc Corp (NASDAQ:MBCN) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $20.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.18 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Middlefield Banc an industry rank of 224 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages have commented on MBCN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Middlefield Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Middlefield Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st.

Middlefield Banc stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.31. 8,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,721. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Middlefield Banc has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.82.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $11.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Middlefield Banc will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Middlefield Banc by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 364,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 181,086 shares during the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC boosted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 206,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,384,000 after buying an additional 103,174 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 188,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,928,000 after buying an additional 92,692 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 162,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,231,000 after buying an additional 81,091 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 45,803 shares during the period. 27.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

