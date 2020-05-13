Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2563 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Middlesex Water has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 47 years. Middlesex Water has a dividend payout ratio of 50.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Middlesex Water to earn $2.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.0%.

MSEX stock opened at $61.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.52 and its 200 day moving average is $62.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 0.22. Middlesex Water has a 1-year low of $48.79 and a 1-year high of $69.92.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 25.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Middlesex Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Middlesex Water in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

In related news, CFO A Bruce Oconnor sold 3,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total value of $212,376.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,178.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total transaction of $26,190.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,453.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

