Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Morphic in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morphic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Morphic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.50.
NASDAQ MORF traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.45. 35,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,795. The firm has a market cap of $475.57 million and a PE ratio of -2.48. Morphic has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morphic by 210.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Morphic by 421.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,837 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Morphic by 133.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 96,548 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Morphic by 164.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 18,243 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Morphic by 104.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.
About Morphic
Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.
Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.