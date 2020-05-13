Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Morphic in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morphic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Morphic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.50.

NASDAQ MORF traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.45. 35,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,795. The firm has a market cap of $475.57 million and a PE ratio of -2.48. Morphic has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.00.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Morphic will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morphic by 210.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Morphic by 421.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,837 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Morphic by 133.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 96,548 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Morphic by 164.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 18,243 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Morphic by 104.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

