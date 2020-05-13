Motco Acquires 1,876 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,635 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 427.9% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,928,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,889,218. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at $154,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.19.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

