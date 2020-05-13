Motco Grows Stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Motco increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,665,010,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $955,672,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in CVS Health by 744.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,974,728 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $815,313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,674,728 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 468.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,042,981 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $224,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,464,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $257,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVS. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.88.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $63.35. The company had a trading volume of 8,897,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,292,791. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

