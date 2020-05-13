Motco Has $6.11 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Motco raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Independent Research downgraded Chevron to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.05.

Chevron stock traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 961,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,747,745. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $127.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.91. The stock has a market cap of $178.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.28 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

In other news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.