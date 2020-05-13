Motco Purchases 309 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Motco lifted its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,116,210,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $1,515,191,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Amgen by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,518,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,084 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 24,240.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,216,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,802 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 309.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,148,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,885,000 after acquiring an additional 868,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock traded down $5.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.05. The company had a trading volume of 201,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,759. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.51. The company has a market cap of $138.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amgen from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.65.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

