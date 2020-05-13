Myomo (MYO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.94) per share for the quarter.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($4.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.48) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MYO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,786. Myomo has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $40.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MYO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Myomo from $45.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

In related news, CEO Paul R. Gudonis purchased 6,000 shares of Myomo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $41,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis used for the purpose of supporting a patient's weak or deformed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.

