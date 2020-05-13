NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub cut shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised NantHealth from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NantHealth stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,423. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.47. The firm has a market cap of $244.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.99. NantHealth has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $3.25.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $18.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NantHealth will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NH. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in NantHealth during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in NantHealth during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in NantHealth by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 88,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 37,812 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in NantHealth during the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NantHealth by 616.1% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 401,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 345,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in converging science and technology through an integrated clinical platform to provide health information at the point of care. It develops NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software, and hardware systems infrastructure, which integrates patient data management, bioinformatics, and molecular medicine to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice.

