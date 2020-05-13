National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,864,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 131,321 shares during the quarter. National General makes up approximately 1.1% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 3.40% of National General worth $63,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of National General in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of National General by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 61,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in shares of National General by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 48,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of National General by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 129,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 17,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of National General by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 277,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 24,311 shares in the last quarter. 53.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on National General from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub raised National General from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised National General from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on National General in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded National General from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGHC traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.67. The company had a trading volume of 262,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,683. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.82. National General Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $25.39.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. National General had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National General Holdings Corp will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. National General’s payout ratio is 7.27%.

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

