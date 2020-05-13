National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) Declares $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the technology company on Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th.

National Instruments has raised its dividend by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. National Instruments has a dividend payout ratio of 65.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect National Instruments to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.9%.

NATI stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.99. The stock had a trading volume of 438,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,444. National Instruments has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $47.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.28.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.84. National Instruments had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $309.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. National Instruments’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Instruments will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NATI. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of National Instruments from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

