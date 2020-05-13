Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS)

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,545. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80.

In other Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 139,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,669,235.81. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 597,480 shares of company stock worth $5,689,066.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd Company Profile

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

