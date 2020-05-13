NewYorkCoin (NYC) Reaches Market Cap of $1.46 Million

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. During the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, TOKOK, Graviex and STEX. NewYorkCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and $240.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NewYorkCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00473093 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00011935 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003677 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003130 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005654 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000255 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Coin Profile

NewYorkCoin (CRYPTO:NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 4th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,630,347,388 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

NewYorkCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX, TOKOK and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NewYorkCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NewYorkCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.