Nexstar Media Group (NXST) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ: NXST) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/7/2020 – Nexstar Media Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $81.00 to $88.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Nexstar Media Group had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $110.00 to $115.00.

5/6/2020 – Nexstar Media Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Nexstar Broadcasting Group currently owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to television stations in the states of Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, Texas, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Arkansas, Alabama and New York. Nexstar’s television station group includes affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX and UPN. “

5/6/2020 – Nexstar Media Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/6/2020 – Nexstar Media Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Nexstar Media Group had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $139.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Nexstar Media Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

4/14/2020 – Nexstar Media Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $149.00 to $81.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2020 – Nexstar Media Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

4/8/2020 – Nexstar Media Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Nexstar Media Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/27/2020 – Nexstar Media Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/24/2020 – Nexstar Media Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $150.00 to $91.00.

3/18/2020 – Nexstar Media Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/18/2020 – Nexstar Media Group had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $140.00 to $139.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:NXST traded down $7.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.65. The stock had a trading volume of 35,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,835. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $133.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.43.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.57. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other news, insider William Sally sold 631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $35,127.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,716.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $79,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,125 shares of company stock worth $160,670 and have sold 19,978 shares worth $1,294,073. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1,669.2% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

