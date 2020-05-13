NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Compton Capital Management Inc. RI

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.71.

In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $212.40 per share, with a total value of $212,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,504,092. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,113,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 90,639 shares of company stock valued at $20,863,319 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,803. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $230.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $174.80 and a one year high of $283.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

