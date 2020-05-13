NF Energy Saving Corp (NASDAQ:BIMI) Short Interest Down 22.2% in April

NF Energy Saving Corp (NASDAQ:BIMI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 234,100 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the April 15th total of 300,900 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BIMI traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $3.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 737,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,668. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.30. NF Energy Saving has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

Get NF Energy Saving alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded NF Energy Saving from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NF Energy Saving stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in NF Energy Saving Corp (NASDAQ:BIMI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Barclays PLC owned about 0.27% of NF Energy Saving at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NF Energy Saving Company Profile

NF Energy Saving Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of energy-saving and intelligent flow control equipment in the People's Republic of China. The company manufactures large diameter energy efficient intelligent flow control systems for thermal and nuclear power generation plants, and national and regional water supply projects, as well as for municipal water, gas, and heat supply pipeline networks.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for NF Energy Saving Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NF Energy Saving and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.