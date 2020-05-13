Northern Oil and Gas (NASDAQ:NOG) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NASDAQ:NOG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NOG traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.87. 4,920,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,002,494. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $2.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.53.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas (NASDAQ:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $160.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.18 million.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.