Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $548,000 Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.38.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $4.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.00. 3,122,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,224,897. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

