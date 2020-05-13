Numeraire Market Cap Reaches $70.57 Million (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 13th. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $70.57 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Numeraire token can currently be purchased for approximately $29.06 or 0.00320419 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Bittrex and Upbit. During the last week, Numeraire has traded down 3.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011025 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.16 or 0.02074936 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00088390 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00177838 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00040930 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Numeraire Profile

Numeraire’s genesis date was June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,987,470 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,428,891 tokens. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai

Buying and Selling Numeraire

Numeraire can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

