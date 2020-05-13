Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NMI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years.

NMI traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $10.26. 680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,059. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.14. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $12.10.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

