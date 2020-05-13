Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund (NYSE:NUO) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund (NYSE:NUO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share by the asset manager on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NUO traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.47. 2,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,258. Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $16.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.14.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

