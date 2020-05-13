NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $360.00 at Needham & Company LLC

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $270.00 to $360.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Nomura Securities restated a sell rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $311.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NVIDIA from $251.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $282.43.

Shares of NVDA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $312.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,356,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,961,689. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $132.60 and a 52-week high of $324.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.03, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $273.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $5,758,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,939,295.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,829 shares of company stock worth $32,834,702 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 794.7% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 13,886 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 12,334 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 32,467 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,558,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,899,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 157.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 97,985 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,828,000 after buying an additional 59,962 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

