NXT-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) Shares Gap Up to $0.46

NXT-ID Inc (NASDAQ:NXTD)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.49, but opened at $0.46. NXT-ID shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 74,168 shares trading hands.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded NXT-ID from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.
About NXT-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD)
Nxt-ID, Inc, a security technology company, engages in the development of products and solutions for security, healthcare, financial technology, and Internet of Things (IoT) markets. It offers non-monitored and monitored personal emergency response systems (PERS), including landline and cell-based options; the Fit Pay Trusted Payment Manager Platform (TPMP) that provides IoT and wearable devices with contactless payment capabilities and full digital wallet functionality; World Ventures Flye SmartCard, a smartcard customized for WorldVentures, the travel company; and Fit Pay General Purpose Reloadable Mastercard, which offers prepaid capabilities on wearable devices connected to the TPMP.
