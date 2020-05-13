NXT-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) Shares Gap Up to $0.46

NXT-ID Inc (NASDAQ:NXTD)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.49, but opened at $0.46. NXT-ID shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 74,168 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded NXT-ID from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get NXT-ID alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NXT-ID stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in NXT-ID Inc (NASDAQ:NXTD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 102,863 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.35% of NXT-ID at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.06% of the company’s stock.

About NXT-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD)

Nxt-ID, Inc, a security technology company, engages in the development of products and solutions for security, healthcare, financial technology, and Internet of Things (IoT) markets. It offers non-monitored and monitored personal emergency response systems (PERS), including landline and cell-based options; the Fit Pay Trusted Payment Manager Platform (TPMP) that provides IoT and wearable devices with contactless payment capabilities and full digital wallet functionality; World Ventures Flye SmartCard, a smartcard customized for WorldVentures, the travel company; and Fit Pay General Purpose Reloadable Mastercard, which offers prepaid capabilities on wearable devices connected to the TPMP.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for NXT-ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXT-ID and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.