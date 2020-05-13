OAX Hits One Day Trading Volume of $42,443.00 (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One OAX token can currently be bought for $0.0337 or 0.00000362 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Liqui, LATOKEN and OKEx. In the last week, OAX has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. OAX has a market cap of $2.51 million and approximately $42,443.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010719 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $190.11 or 0.02042233 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00086828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00173539 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00040253 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000161 BTC.

OAX Token Profile

OAX launched on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,516,000 tokens. OAX’s official website is oax.org . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling OAX

OAX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Liqui, HitBTC, Gate.io, LATOKEN and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

