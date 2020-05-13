Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Shares Gap Up to $15.02

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.73, but opened at $15.02. Occidental Petroleum shares last traded at $15.01, with a volume of 1,056,895 shares traded.

OXY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities cut Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 217.93%.

In other news, SVP Oscar K. Brown acquired 5,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $137,200.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 150,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,135,482.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elisse B. Walter acquired 3,758 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.93 per share, for a total transaction of $123,750.94. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 38,758 shares of company stock worth $631,351. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 10,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,562 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 11,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

