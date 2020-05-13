OKB (OKB) Trading 4.6% Lower Over Last Week

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. OKB has a total market cap of $302.63 million and approximately $134.67 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKB token can now be purchased for $5.04 or 0.00055622 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx and Coinall. Over the last seven days, OKB has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OKB alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00043139 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $323.09 or 0.03562920 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00031640 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004572 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011000 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001893 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011015 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007773 BTC.

OKB Token Profile

OKB is a token. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OKB is www.okex.com

OKB Token Trading

OKB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Coinall. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OKB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.