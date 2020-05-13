Omnia Family Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 0.8% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

In related news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $78.01. 5,734,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,999,159. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.64. The company has a market cap of $196.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

