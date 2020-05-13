Omnia Family Wealth LLC Grows Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in AbbVie by 8,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.50.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,533.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Insiders purchased a total of 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $3.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,557,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,589,596. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $97.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.69 and a 200-day moving average of $84.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 165.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

