Omnia Family Wealth LLC Has $324,000 Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 626,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,556,000 after acquiring an additional 36,574 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 58,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. AXA increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 661,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,755,000 after purchasing an additional 39,182 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,902,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,096,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,747,745. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $127.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $178.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.91.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Independent Research lowered shares of Chevron to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.05.

In related news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

