Omnia Family Wealth LLC Sells 618 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,985,537,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,109,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,104,075,000 after buying an additional 2,724,092 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,782,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,494,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,085,000 after buying an additional 972,837 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in PepsiCo by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,086,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,437,000 after buying an additional 678,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,189,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,935,944. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $186.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.21.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

