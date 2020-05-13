OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Issues Earnings Results

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Shares of OncoCyte stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.87. 609,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,483. OncoCyte has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $5.60.

OCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, CEO Ronald Asbury Andrews acquired 27,216 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $61,508.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 44,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,017.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 1,050,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer.

