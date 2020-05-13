OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Issues Earnings Results

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.
Shares of OncoCyte stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.87. 609,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,483. OncoCyte has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $5.60.
OCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Wednesday.
OncoCyte Company Profile
OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer.
