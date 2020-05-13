Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) had its target price dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 189.86% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ONCY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.07. 1,783,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.91. The firm has a market cap of $74.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.48. Oncolytics Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $6.02.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08). On average, analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oncolytics Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.