Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 2.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.65. The company had a trading volume of 10,267,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,388,029. The stock has a market cap of $166.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,678.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.57.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.