Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Oshkosh has raised its dividend by an average of 11.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Oshkosh has a payout ratio of 31.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Oshkosh to earn $5.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.1%.

OSK stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,953. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.92 and a 200 day moving average of $80.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.57. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $46.72 and a fifty-two week high of $95.62.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.25. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. CSFB lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Oshkosh from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $87.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.94.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

