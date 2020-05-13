PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered PACCAR from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered PACCAR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded PACCAR from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PACCAR from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.44.

PCAR stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,913,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,241. The stock has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.22. PACCAR has a 52-week low of $49.11 and a 52-week high of $83.41.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $30,011.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,111.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David J. Danforth sold 1,956 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $129,800.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,145.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,790 shares of company stock worth $535,222. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in PACCAR by 56.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in PACCAR by 272.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in PACCAR by 15.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

