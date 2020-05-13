Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $27.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.42.

NYSE PK traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.99. 10,448,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,025,815. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.93 and its 200-day moving average is $18.65. Park Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $31.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 2.05.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.02 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr. acquired 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $976,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 744,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,326,686.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Natelli acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $37,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,105.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 94,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,156 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PK. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

