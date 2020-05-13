PAX Gold Price Tops $1,716.42 (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. During the last week, PAX Gold has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PAX Gold token can currently be purchased for about $1,716.42 or 0.18928147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PAX Gold has a total market cap of $43.76 million and $241,628.00 worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00043139 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $323.09 or 0.03562920 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00055622 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00031640 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004572 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011000 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001893 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011015 BTC.

About PAX Gold

PAX Gold is a token. It was first traded on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 25,497 tokens. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold . PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal . The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos

PAX Gold Token Trading

PAX Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

