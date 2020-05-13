Paychex, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Paychex has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Paychex has a payout ratio of 82.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Paychex to earn $2.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.7%.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of Paychex stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.16. 634,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,580,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.96. Paychex has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $90.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAYX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

In other Paychex news, Director Tom Bonadio bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,362.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.