Paychex, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.
Paychex has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Paychex has a payout ratio of 82.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Paychex to earn $2.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.7%.
Shares of Paychex stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.16. 634,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,580,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.96. Paychex has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $90.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.96.
PAYX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.
In other Paychex news, Director Tom Bonadio bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,362.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Paychex Company Profile
Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?
Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.