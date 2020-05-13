PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) Shares Gap Up to $6.86

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.22, but opened at $6.86. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR shares last traded at $6.62, with a volume of 1,031,983 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Bradesco Corretora raised PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be paid a $0.0931 dividend. This is a positive change from PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 28th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 45,193 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 13,730 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,063 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,996 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,964,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,965,473 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,733,000 after acquiring an additional 376,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

About PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

