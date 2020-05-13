Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Boosted by Roble Belko & Company Inc

Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 122.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,930 shares during the quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 38.9% during the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.80. The stock had a trading volume of 10,463,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,293,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $44.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.81.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.28.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.