Pinnacle Renewable (TSE:PL) Stock Rating Lowered by Desjardins

Pinnacle Renewable (TSE:PL) was downgraded by equities researchers at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

PL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Pinnacle Renewable from C$12.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle Renewable from C$10.25 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Renewable from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Pinnacle Renewable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$13.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Pinnacle Renewable from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Renewable currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.43.

Shares of TSE PL traded down C$0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$4.12. 268,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,311. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.39. Pinnacle Renewable has a 12 month low of C$4.12 and a 12 month high of C$11.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.24.

Pinnacle Renewable (TSE:PL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$91.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$98.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Renewable will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

About Pinnacle Renewable

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel for electricity generation in the form of industrial wood pellets, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

