Plato Income Maximiser Ltd (ASX:PL8) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.00

Plato Income Maximiser Ltd (ASX:PL8) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.004 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.
Plato Income Maximiser stock traded up A$0.02 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching A$1.02 ($0.72). 237,466 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average is A$0.89 and its 200-day moving average is A$1.09. Plato Income Maximiser has a 12 month low of A$0.79 ($0.56) and a 12 month high of A$1.22 ($0.87). The stock has a market cap of $434.86 million and a P/E ratio of 12.23.
About Plato Income Maximiser
