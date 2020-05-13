Plato Income Maximiser Ltd (ASX:PL8) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.00

Plato Income Maximiser Ltd (ASX:PL8) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.004 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Plato Income Maximiser stock traded up A$0.02 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching A$1.02 ($0.72). 237,466 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average is A$0.89 and its 200-day moving average is A$1.09. Plato Income Maximiser has a 12 month low of A$0.79 ($0.56) and a 12 month high of A$1.22 ($0.87). The stock has a market cap of $434.86 million and a P/E ratio of 12.23.

About Plato Income Maximiser

Plato Income Maximiser Limited is a privately owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to SMSF and pension-phase investors. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. The firm invests in diversified portfolio of Australian shares with an income focus. Plato Income Maximiser Limited was founded on April 21, 2017 and is based in New South Wales, Australia.

