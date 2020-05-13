Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.58

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Pool has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Pool has a dividend payout ratio of 41.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Pool to earn $6.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.3%.

Pool stock opened at $221.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Pool has a one year low of $160.35 and a one year high of $238.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.65 and its 200 day moving average is $209.66.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $677.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.97 million. Pool had a return on equity of 69.42% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pool will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 18,302 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $4,076,953.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 112,442 shares in the company, valued at $25,047,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Arthur D. Cook sold 5,003 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $975,585.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,634,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,405,883 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Pool from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub raised Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Pool from $227.00 to $202.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Pool from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pool presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.57.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

