Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $3.68 EPS

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) issued its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($4.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($3.68), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.37 million.

Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities stock opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.10. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $16.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.75%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 76.64%.

APTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Preferred Apartment Communities from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, National Securities downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

In related news, insider Joel T. Murphy purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $245,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Dupree purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.72 per share, with a total value of $100,360.00. Insiders have acquired 76,750 shares of company stock valued at $665,085 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

