Principal Real Estate Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:PGZ)

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years.

Get Principal Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

PGZ opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.50.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.