Progressive Investment Management Corp Has $9.16 Million Stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Progressive Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,772 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 5.1% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,445,773 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,598,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,627 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,911,953 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,567,161,000 after acquiring an additional 157,055 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,039,818 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,651,587,000 after acquiring an additional 194,488 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,872,434 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,261,878,000 after purchasing an additional 202,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 24.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,131,883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,633,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,724 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $322.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Adobe from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.44.

ADBE traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $370.95. 1,233,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,921,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.54, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $386.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $328.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total transaction of $1,534,850.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,565 shares in the company, valued at $18,284,668.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,814,506 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.