Progressive Investment Management Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Progressive Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 3.1% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its holdings in Alphabet by 15.2% in the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 29,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Alphabet by 21.8% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 67,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,978,000 after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 824 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 19,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,342,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $6.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,396.39. The company had a trading volume of 944,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,155. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,224.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,325.47. The firm has a market cap of $947.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,580.52.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total transaction of $85,258.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $542,299.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 830,211 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total value of $54,403,726.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,295,720 shares of company stock valued at $85,349,673 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

