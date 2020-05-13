Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th.

Prospect Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Prospect Capital has a payout ratio of 112.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Prospect Capital to earn $0.52 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 138.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ PSEC traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.20. 2,783,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,450,848. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Prospect Capital has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $6.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.79.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $154.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.87 million. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 20.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prospect Capital will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Prospect Capital news, CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.18 per share, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,250 shares in the company, valued at $254,925. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Barry acquired 4,610,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.77 per share, for a total transaction of $21,992,037.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,431,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,865,955.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 11,766,468 shares of company stock worth $55,093,532. Corporate insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

PSEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James cut Prospect Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine cut Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

